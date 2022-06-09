Search

09 Jun 2022

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain joins Oval Invincibles after action cleared

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain joins Oval Invincibles after action cleared

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 3:35 PM

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain has signed to play for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, having just had his bowling action cleared by the International Cricket Council.

Hasnain is one of the tournament’s new ‘wild card’ signings, with teams being granted a fourth overseas slot in their squads during the second season of the tournament.

The new arrivals will be paid £50,000 in the men’s draw, with the female equivalents earning £15,000.

  • Oval Invincibles: M Hasnain & S Bates
  • Northern Superchargers: D Wiese & H Graham
  • London Spirit: B McDermott & J Kerr
  • Manchester Originals: Ashton Turner & L Tahuhu
  • Welsh Fire: N Ahmad & N Carey
  • Birmingham Phoenix: I Tahir & D Sharma
  • Trent Rockets: D Sams & E Villani
  • Southern Brave: F Allen & M Strano

Hasnain was banned from bowling internationally in January after his action was reported during a stint with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League but he has successfully passed a fresh round of testing in Lahore.

“I’m overjoyed to be joining Oval Invincibles. The Hundred looked like great fun last year and I can’t wait to get involved,” he said.

“The opportunity to play alongside stars like Sunil Narine, Jason Roy and the Curran brothers is hugely exciting. I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the field again.”

Australian trio Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams will play for London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets respectively, with veteran spinner Imran Tahir re-signing for a second spell with Birmingham Phoenix. David Wiese links up with Northern Superchargers, Finn Allen has moved to reigning champions Southern Brave and Afghanistan international Noor Ahmad goes to Welsh Fire.

Elyse Villani is the biggest name of the four Australian women who have agreed wild card deals and will head to Trent Rockets after withdrawing from last year’s edition. New Zealander Suzie Bates brings further experience to inaugural winners Oval Invincibles, with India’s Deepti Sharma picked up by Birmingham Phoenix.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media