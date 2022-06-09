Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain joins Oval Invincibles after action cleared

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain has signed to play for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, having just had his bowling action cleared by the International Cricket Council.

Hasnain is one of the tournament’s new ‘wild card’ signings, with teams being granted a fourth overseas slot in their squads during the second season of the tournament.

The new arrivals will be paid £50,000 in the men’s draw, with the female equivalents earning £15,000.

Oval Invincibles: M Hasnain & S Bates

Northern Superchargers: D Wiese & H Graham

London Spirit: B McDermott & J Kerr

Manchester Originals: Ashton Turner & L Tahuhu

Welsh Fire: N Ahmad & N Carey

Birmingham Phoenix: I Tahir & D Sharma

Trent Rockets: D Sams & E Villani

Southern Brave: F Allen & M Strano

Hasnain was banned from bowling internationally in January after his action was reported during a stint with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League but he has successfully passed a fresh round of testing in Lahore.

“I’m overjoyed to be joining Oval Invincibles. The Hundred looked like great fun last year and I can’t wait to get involved,” he said.

“The opportunity to play alongside stars like Sunil Narine, Jason Roy and the Curran brothers is hugely exciting. I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the field again.”

Australian trio Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams will play for London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets respectively, with veteran spinner Imran Tahir re-signing for a second spell with Birmingham Phoenix. David Wiese links up with Northern Superchargers, Finn Allen has moved to reigning champions Southern Brave and Afghanistan international Noor Ahmad goes to Welsh Fire.

Elyse Villani is the biggest name of the four Australian women who have agreed wild card deals and will head to Trent Rockets after withdrawing from last year’s edition. New Zealander Suzie Bates brings further experience to inaugural winners Oval Invincibles, with India’s Deepti Sharma picked up by Birmingham Phoenix.