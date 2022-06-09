Saffron Beach in Duke of Cambridge contention

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Group One winner Saffron Beach is among 11 confirmations for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The Falmouth Stakes heroine ran a fine race against the boys when last seen in the Dubai Turf at Meydan when fourth but she must give weight away to all her potential rivals, as much as 5lb to most.

Owners Cheveley Park Stud have a strong hand with Lights On, Potapova and Bashkirova – who beat Potapova at Epsom last week – all engaged.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Mother Earth, and Novemba, trained in Germany, add further interest.

Several Derby also-rans are in the Queen’s Vase with O’Brien’s Changingoftheguard, the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance and Charlie Appleby’s Nahanni in line to turn out quickly.

Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov, John Gosden’s Baltic Bird and Fozzy Stack’s Ruler Legend are among 21 entries.

This year’s Queen Mary looks a red-hot heat with 30 fillies entered.

Amy Murphy’s Manhattan Jungle has won all three of her starts, while Wesley Ward has been talking up Love Reigns.

The Clive Cox-trained Katy Kontent has created in big impression in winning her two starts to date and Dramatised looked well above average when winning for Karl Burke at Newmarket.

Amo Racing have several fillies entered including David Loughnane’s Omniqueen, so impressive at York, and David O’Meara’s Maria Branwell who is already a winner at Listed level.

There are 72 entries for the Royal Hunt Cup, for which Charlie Hills’ Dark Shift is among the market leaders. There are 40 possibles in the Windsor Castle Stakes with O’Brien’s Little Big Bear likely to be well fancied.