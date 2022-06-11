Search

11 Jun 2022

Limerick referee leads Irish match officials in first Nations League game involving VAR

Limerick referee leads Irish match officials in first Nations League game involving VAR

Limerick match referee Rob Hennessy

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

11 Jun 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK referee made history this week when he was part of the first team of match officials from the Republic of Ireland to oversee a UEFA Nations League game, between Faroe Islands and Luxembourg, with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in place.

Limerick referee Rob Hennessy led the delegation in Torshavn that included Wayne McDonnell and Rob Clarke as Assistant Referees, plus Robert Harvey as Fourth Official for Tuesday's game.

The VAR Assistants, who are from Italy, linked in directly with Hennessy after he completed extensive training involving a mix of theory and practical work at two courses held by UEFA in Turkey.

Rob Hennessy has refereed in the Limerick and Clare schoolboy and junior leagues.

He has been on the SSE Airtricity League panel since 2013 and progressed to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division panel in 2015. 

In 2017, Hennessy was selected on the FIFA International Referees panel for the first time.

Elite Referee Allocations officer Tomás Connolly said: "This appointment for an important game in the UEFA Nations League reflects the growing stature that Irish match officials are being held in by UEFA on the back of many successful performances at both international and domestic level.

"Rob Hennessy has gone through the required training to work with VAR and also closely observed the process during recent games at the Aviva Stadium, where it is was in operation.

"We Faorhope that these type of high-profile appointments can inspire more people to get involved in refereeing through our Beginners Course."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media