09 Jun 2022

09 Jun 2022

Lancashire stage late fightback to beat Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley

Lancashire stage late fightback to beat Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley

08 Jun 2022 11:22 PM

Unbeaten Lancashire won a last-ball thriller against Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley to extend their lead at the top of the North Group.

The hosts looked to be on course for victory with captain David Willey, having just passed his half-century, still at the crease with 17 balls remaining and 22 needed.

However, he gloved a catch back to bowler Richard Gleeson and the dynamic swung the way of the Lightning.

But it still needed Tom Hartley to take a catch inches from the boundary to deny Dominic Drakes the final-delivery six to secure the win – while a four would have produced a second tie within two weeks between the two sides.

Tim David’s blistering 66 from 32 balls and his 96-run partnership with Dane Vilas, who made 40, lifted Lancashire to an imposing 213 for five.

But Yorkshire appeared to be cruising to victory thanks to Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 77 from 43 balls, with the hosts 124 for one in the 10th over.

But the visitors turned things around with a flurry of wickets to open up a three-point advantage at the top, with their nearest rivals now Birmingham Bears after their comfortable six-wicket win at Durham.

Ben Raine, who also took two for 22, scored an unbeaten 51 in the hosts’ 141 for seven and the Bears recovered from the first-ball loss of Paul Stirling with the key innings coming from Alex Davies with 49 and Adam Hose with 28 not out.

South Division leaders Surrey extended their unbeaten run with an equally-convincing seven-wicket victory at home to Sussex.

A 110-run opening stand in 13 overs between Will Jacks, who made 57, and Jason Roy (50) put the hosts in command in their pursuit of the Sharks’ 146 for seven and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard powered them home with an unbeaten 23 off 11 balls as they won with 21 balls to spare.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice top-scored with 49no for the visitors, with Tom Alsop (38) and Harrison Ward (31) also contributing.

