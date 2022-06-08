Hibernian manager Lee Johnson completes loan signing of striker Momodou Bojang

Hibernian have completed the loan signing of Gambian striker Momodou Bojang, subject to international clearance and work permit approval.
The 20-year-old joins from Gambian club Rainbow FC on an initial one-year deal, with the Scottish Premiership club holding an option to make the deal permanent.
Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “He’s a player that’s incredibly hungry to succeed and I’m looking forward to seeing how quickly he can adapt to the Scottish game.
“I’m really pleased that we have an option to turn his loan into a permanent transfer as it gives him an added incentive to be a real success with us.”
Pictured at FMCI test centre in Shannon are: Letizia Maretti, Provizio, Srikanth Tiyyagura, PhD Student at UL, Barry Lunn, CEO of Proizio, and Dr Ciaran Eising, Lero Researcher at UL PIC: Arthur Ellis
Brian Richardson of St Michael's Rowing Club pictured at the launch of the exhibition at the Belltable in Limerick city
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.