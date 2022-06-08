Search

08 Jun 2022

Liverpool officials set to meet chair of UEFA’s review into problems at final

08 Jun 2022 7:08 PM

Liverpool officials are set to meet the chair of UEFA’s review into problems at the Champions League final in an attempt to help satisfy themselves the process will be fully independent.

European football’s governing body appointed the Portuguese politician Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to carry out an inquiry into the circumstances which saw huge congestion issues which led to thousands of fans being locked out of the Stade de France and some being tear-gassed by police prior to Real Madrid’s 1-0 win.

However, there have been suggestions Rodrigues has links to UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin and the PA news agency understands Liverpool are keen to ascertain the independence and scope of his review.

Officials also want full explanations to 13 questions they submitted to UEFA, only some of which have been partially answered, and details of which experts will be involved on the panel before they can make a decision on whether Rodrigues is the right person to lead the review.

It is understood UEFA, which has pledged unconditional access to its files and staff, has outlined its rationale for appointing Rodrigues but has not provided specific responses to the questions posed by the club.

Liverpool hope a meeting with the chair of the review panel, who will also meet Real Madrid officials separately, will provide more extensive answers.

Sources say they are keen to establish the process will be a thorough, independent and transparent investigation as they are unconvinced by the “independent review” terminology.

In the meantime the club will meet with supporters trust Spirit of Shankly on Thursday to discuss matters surrounding the Champions League final, among other things.

