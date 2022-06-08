Search

08 Jun 2022

Goalkeeper Elliot Parish urges St Johnstone to go back to the drawing board

Elliot Parish believes St Johnstone have to go back to the drawing board as he signed a new one-year contract with the Perth club.

The 32-year-old, understudy to Zander Clark last season, pledged his future with Saints until the summer of 2023.

Parish made seven cinch Premiership appearances in a season which saw Callum Davidson’s side survive the threat of relegation by beating Inverness in the play-off final, after winning the two domestic cup competitions the previous year.

The former Blackpool, Colchester and Dundee player told Saints’ official website: “I spoke with the manager numerous times and Paul Mathers (goalkeeping coach); I’m looking forward to being part of a new dressing room next year.

“The decision to stay was down to both myself and the club. We had a tough year last year and we have to make sure next season is better.

“Last season was probably the longest season I have ever been a part of, spanning over 11 months in the end.

“Obviously, it was very disappointing where we ended up. Yes, we were successful staying up but it’s not a game you want to be involved in.

“This year it is very much back to the drawing board and aiming for the top six and some good cup runs again.

“You look at the likes of Liam Craig, it’s gutting to see him retire especially with the career he had and what he could probably still give.

“There is going to be a lot of new faces in the dressing room. I’ve been here for three years now and I have grown to love the club.

“We still have a good nucleus of a squad here with the likes of Stevie May, Murray Davidson and Liam Gordon and David Wotherspoon.

“It will now be a case of welcoming any new faces that come in.”

