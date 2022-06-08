Search

08 Jun 2022

Sprinting big guns all set for King's Stand showdown

Sprinting big guns all set for King’s Stand showdown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 2:34 PM

This year’s King’s Stand Stakes looks a real cosmopolitan affair with American Golden Pal and Nature Strip from Australia heading 20 confirmations for the Group One showpiece.

Golden Pal is no stranger to European racegoers having run at Royal Ascot once before and in the Nunthorpe last summer.

Nature Strip, on the other hand, will be having his first outing in Europe having been among the leading sprinters in Australia for a number of years.

There is even interest from the Czech Republic in the shape of Ponntos, a winner for Frankie Dettori in France last time out.

The winner of the Nunthorpe was Tim Easterby’s Winter Power but she has something prove at present having disappointed since her big win at York.

Andrew Balding’s King’s Lynn would be a popular winner as he is owned by the Queen.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility, either, as he won the Temple Stakes at Haydock last time out, beating Twilight Calls and the two could meet again.

Charlie Appleby’s Lazuli and Man Of Promise were winners out in Dubai and need to transfer that form to Europe, while Charlie Hills’ Equilateral will be having his first run for over a year should he take his chance.

