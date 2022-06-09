Search

09 Jun 2022

Fashion stakes will be high at Limerick Racecourse's Ladies Day on Saturday

Fashion stakes to be high at Limerick Racecourse's Ladies Day

Saturday is Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

09 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Racecourse's first Flat fixture of their Twilight Summer Racing Series takes place at Greenmount Park this coming Saturday, June 11.

Action on the track will feature a competitive card with some exceptional entries. Limerick Racecourse will stage a seven-race programme on Saturday, with the first race off at 2pm.

Limerick Racecourse is delighted to welcome back the one and only Celia Holman-Lee and her team to Greenmount Park, where they will be showcasing the latest fashion from some of our top-class boutiques in the city and county.

Celia will be featuring fashion and accessories from Ela Maria and Kimono in Newcastle West, Lady Penelope in Adare, White Feather Boutique, Glitzi Bitz, Connolly Man, 21 Chapel Street and Desert Island Diamonds in Limerick City.

Limerick Racecourse would like to thank the sponsors of their Ladies Day prizes, first prize Keanes Jewellers, second prize The Strand Hotel Limerick and third prize Hugh Campbell Hair Group.

Limerick band Freefall will be performing in the Munster Suite after racing.

The hugely popular Nathan Carter will be performing after racing at Limerick on July 7. Tickets are on sale now priced at €30 which includes entry to the races. Patrons are advised to get booking quickly as tickets are selling fast. There are also hospitality packages available to include dinner in the panoramic restaurant overlooking the racecourse.

Log onto Limerick Racecourse's website www.limerickraces.ie for bookings and enquiries

