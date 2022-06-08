Search

Baaeed firmly on course for Queen Anne Stakes

William Haggas’ superstar Baaeed was among 10 left for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday following the confirmation stage.

The unbeaten colt was imperious in the Lockinge and appears to have frightened off plenty of opposition.

Haggas could also run Aldaary, who was hugely impressive in Listed company on his return last month.

Real World, second in the Lockinge, may take on Baaeed once more for Saeed bin Suroor after he returned to form back on turf, while the third, Chindit, has been left in by Richard Hannon.

Sir Michael Stoute’s five-year-old mare Lights On and Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth, last year’s 1000 Guineas winner, represent the fairer sex.

In the St James’s Palace Stakes Charlie Appleby’s 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus sets the standard.

He beat subsequent Irish Guineas winner and stablemate Native Trail at Newmarket.

Haggas is set to run German Guineas winner Maljoom and My Prospero, who impressed when beating Reach For The Moon at Sandown.

Ralph Beckett’s Angel Bleu, Andrew Balding’s Berkshire Shadow and Sheila Lavery’s New Energy also feature in the 14 possibles.

A total of 22 juveniles have been entered in the Coventry Stakes with O’Brien seemingly holding a strong hand through the likes of Age Of Kings, Blackbeard and Little Big Bear.

Appleby has Noble Style, Hannon has the Brocklesby winner Persian Force, with Late September an interesting entry for American trainer George R. Arnold II. Colin Keane has been provisionally booked to ride.

There are 27 in the Wolferton, including previous winner Addeybb for Haggas.

Willie Mullins has entered Bring On The Night and Micro Manage in the Ascot Stakes in which Gordon Elliott could run smart juvenile hurdler Pied Piper.

There are a massive 64 entries in the Copper Horse Stakes where Hughie Morrison’s Grade One-winning hurdler Not So Sleepy could revert to the Flat.

