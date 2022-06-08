Search

08 Jun 2022

Charlton appoint former Swindon boss Ben Garner as manager on three-year deal

Charlton appoint former Swindon boss Ben Garner as manager on three-year deal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 1:52 PM

Ben Garner admitted he “can’t wait to get going” following his appointment as Charlton manager on a three-year contract.

The 42-year-old’s arrival comes after Johnnie Jackson’s departure in May, with the Addicks finishing 13th in Sky Bet League One last season.

Garner joins the South London outfit having had a successful season with League Two side Swindon and he took the Robins to the play-offs, but they missed out on a spot in the final after losing to Port Vale on penalties.

Speaking to the Charlton website, Garner said: “It feels fantastic to be here. I’m really pleased and can’t wait to get going.

“Charlton is a massive football club. Both in terms of history and tradition and just as importantly in terms of potential and scope looking forwards.

“Attacking football is what I believe in, that is how I think football should be played and I will be looking to implement that from day one, both home and away.

“There is no differentiation in terms of how we prepare, how we will play, we will be consistent and we want to attack.

“We want to have the ball as much as possible, creating chances, scoring goals and being on the front foot, playing with lots of energy without the ball.

“I want the team to be positive and confident, I want the fans to enjoy coming to watch us play.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media