Search

10 Jun 2022

Treaty United resume First Division action with trip to Wexford

Treaty United resume First Division action with trip to Wexford

Joel Coustrain, of Treaty United, is tackled by Wexford FCs Paul Cleary during the First Division league fixture at the Markets Field last season Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

10 Jun 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United return to action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night as the action resumes after the mid-season break with a crucial away date against Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm.

Fifth-placed Treaty signed off on the first half of the season with a disappointing 4-0 defeat away to Waterford FC at the RSC.

A hard fought Munster derby had remained scoreless at half-time. However, four second half goals helped fourth-placed Waterford secure their sixth league win on the bounce and consign the visitors to a frustrating loss on the back of three successive home league draws.

This was the first time in the league this season that fifth-placed Treaty had lost to a side outside of the top two sides, Cork City and Galway United.

Treaty sit in the final promotion play-off position in the table at the mid-season break, three points clear of both Wexford and Bray Wanderers.

The respective table positions heightens the significance of this Friday's game in the South East for both Treaty United and opponents Wexford FC.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media