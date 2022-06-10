Treaty United resume First Division action with trip to Wexford

Joel Coustrain, of Treaty United, is tackled by Wexford FCs Paul Cleary during the First Division league fixture at the Markets Field last season Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson
TREATY United return to action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night as the action resumes after the mid-season break with a crucial away date against Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm.
Fifth-placed Treaty signed off on the first half of the season with a disappointing 4-0 defeat away to Waterford FC at the RSC.
A hard fought Munster derby had remained scoreless at half-time. However, four second half goals helped fourth-placed Waterford secure their sixth league win on the bounce and consign the visitors to a frustrating loss on the back of three successive home league draws.
This was the first time in the league this season that fifth-placed Treaty had lost to a side outside of the top two sides, Cork City and Galway United.
Treaty sit in the final promotion play-off position in the table at the mid-season break, three points clear of both Wexford and Bray Wanderers.
The respective table positions heightens the significance of this Friday's game in the South East for both Treaty United and opponents Wexford FC.
Maura O’Neill from Limerick City Tidy Towns with Libby and Suzanne Hickey from South’s |PICTURE: Ava O’Donoghue/iLoveLimerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.