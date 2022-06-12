Search

12 Jun 2022

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Nathan Sheehy Cremin, of Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Newcastle West, right, wins the silver medal in the senior boys 800m, at the All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships at Tullamore

Karen Raine

12 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

SCHOOLS TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
THE Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools Track & Field Championships took place at Tullamore Track on Saturday.
This included over 1000 athletes from 369 schools and proved to be a superb day of athletics. Munster qualifiers from the regional events continued their successes with many podium finishes.

In the Minor category, Destiny Lawal (Castletroy College) won Gold over 100m. Robert Joy-O'Regan performed well in shot and hammer. At Junior level, Malachy McKenna (Ard Scoil Ris) took silver in 80m hurdles. Jack Crowley represented Limerick ETSS in the 800 and Eimear Ryan from Salesians Pallaskenry had a top 8 finish in the javelin.

Leagh Moloney (Gaelcholaiste Luimni) won Gold in Long Jump and followed this with a Silver medal in the 80m hurdles. Victoria Amiadamen was silver medallist in a tightly finished 300m.

Eimear Galvin (Hazelwood College Dromcollogher) took the bronze medal in the very challenging 300m hurdles event. Stuart Tobin (Castletroy College) also placed in the bronze medal position in 100m hurdles.

Alan Gladys (CBS Limerick) was 7th over 400m hurdles. Crescent College Comprehensive competed in the intermediate boys 4 x100m relay event finishing strongly but outside the medals on the day.

Laura Frawley, St Mary’s Charleville, took Gold in the Long Jump (5.88m) and silver in the High Jump (1.63m- the same score as the Michelle Cashman the winner from Newbridge College)

Sarah Hosey Castletroy College had a strong 4th place finish in her 800m final.

Nathan Sheehy Cremin (SMI Newcastlewest) placed in the silver medal position after a strongly contested senior boys 800m final with the smallest of margins separating the top two.

Padraic Hassett (Glenstal Abbey) had success in both the 200m taking Gold and bronze in the 100m. Darragh Murphy Castletroy College finished in 4th place in the 200m. Laurel Hill FCJ ladies Senior 4 x 300 m relay team had a winning performance leading from gun to tape. The team included Vivian Amaze, Emer Conroy, Sarah Meade and Sarah Butler and Angel Alfred.

AROUND THE COUNTRY
Sorcha Nic Domhnaill of Donore Harriers was second across the line in 33:06 in Dublin Women’s Mini Marathon with her sister Ide third in 33:26.

Well done to all took part in the Cork City Marathon and Half Marathon including Patricia Wade, Úna Power and Joanne Browne, all of An Brú.

INTERNATIONAL
John Kinsella won his second Irish Vest, coming 26th overall and 3rd Irishman in the 17 Mile Inter Celtic Trail Race in St Aignan in Brittany, France.

FIXTURES
The Bilboa 5K/10K takes place on Friday, June 17 from 8pm.

