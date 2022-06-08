In Pictures: Pike Rovers celebrate Limerick District League Premier Division success

PIKE Rovers claimed the Limerick District League Premier Division title in dramatic fashion when edging past Fairview Rangers 2-1 in their play-off fixture at The Fairgreen on Sunday.

The sides had finished level on points at the top of the Premier Division at the end of the regular season.

Fairview's Stephen Bradley fired the home side in front from the penalty spot after 18 minutes. However, two goals in the final seven minutes of the contest from player-manager Robbie Williams and Eoin Hanrahan in stoppage time saw Pike Rovers record a dramatic win.

It was an eighth Fran Mullaly trophy success for Pike, who were the first winners in 2005/06.

The two sides go head-to-head in the Lawson Cup final at Jackman Park on Thursday night 7pm.

Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson was on hand for the Limerick Leader on Sunday to capture all the drama at The Fairgreen as it unfolded.

