Andy Murray eases through Boss Open first round in Stuttgart

Andy Murray began his campaign at the Boss Open in Stuttgart with victory over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell.
The two-time Wimbledon champion lost in the semi-finals of the second-tier Challenger event in Surbiton last week and has headed to Germany to continue his grass-court season.
He lost the first three games to qualifier O’Connell but recovered strongly to claim a 6-4 6-3 victory and reach the second round.
Murray could again face Denis Kudla, the player he lost to in Surbiton, if the American can overcome seventh seed Alexander Bublik.
