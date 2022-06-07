Search

07 Jun 2022

Two Munster Rugby players named in URC 'Dream Team' for 2021/2022 season

Scrum-half Craig Casey is one of two Munster Rugby players named in the United Rugby Championship (URC) Dream Team for the 2021-22 season

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

07 Jun 2022 1:42 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TWO Munster Rugby players have been included in the United Rugby Championship (URC) Dream Team for the 2021-22 season.

Scrum-half Craig Casey and second row Jean Kleny have both been named in the Dream Team XV honoured. Munster's interest in this year's inaugural URC competition ended with their disappointing quarter-final defeat to Ulster in Belfast on Friday night last.

Following the addition of the Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers to the competition for the inaugural URC campaign, South African franchises account for 10 members of a 15-man selection determined by a media vote.

The DHL Stormers are the best-represented side with five players making the cut. URC Top Try Scorer Leolin Zas is among four backs from the Cape Town outfit included.

The Vodacom Bulls contribute three players, including Ironman Ruan Nortje, and the Cell C Sharks with two.

Ulster duo Nick Timoney and James Hume, Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne with Craig Casey and Jean Kleyn making up the non-South African contingent.

Players had to have made a minimum of nine appearances to be considered, with the media panel given a shortlist of 10 players per position, provided by URC StatMaster. The player with the most votes in each position earned a place in the team.

URC Dream Team:

1. Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks)

2. Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls)

3. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks)

4. Jean Kleyn (Munster)

5. Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

6. Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls)

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster)

8. Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)

9. Craig Casey (Munster)

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster)

11. Leolin Zas (DHL Stormers)

12. Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)

13. James Hume (Ulster)

14. Seabelo Senatla (DHL Stormers)

15. Warrick Gelant (DHL Stormers)

