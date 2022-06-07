Search

07 Jun 2022

On this day in 2007: Mark Viduka signs for Sam Allardyce’s Newcastle

On this day in 2007: Mark Viduka signs for Sam Allardyce’s Newcastle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

Newcastle boss Sam Allardyce clinched the first signing of his reign when he landed striker Mark Viduka on a two-year deal from Middlesbrough.

Allardyce travelled south to meet the out-of-contract Viduka as he flew in from a family holiday to tie up his future before joining up with the Australia squad for their Asia Cup campaign.

Viduka told the club’s official website: “I am over the moon. I am really happy. The main thing that attracted me to the club was that it is moving in the right direction.

“I think a new era is about to start. Sam Allardyce has come in and if we can get success then it will be something special.”

Viduka’s capture was a major coup for the Magpies, having had two previous approaches for the player rejected during Glenn Roeder’s time at the club.

Then Middlesbrough boss Gareth Southgate had been desperate to keep him at the Riverside Stadium after he had finished the previous campaign as leading scorer on 19 goals.

Allardyce was thrilled to have landed a man he believed would form a lethal quartet of strikers along with record signing Michael Owen, Obafemi Martins and Shola Ameobi.

He said: “We are getting a player with vast experience in Premiership football and a natural goalscorer.

“It is a great start for us as we already have Oba Martins and Michael Owen who can play off a big man. It is all looking very exciting.”

Allardyce went on to be sacked in early January and Newcastle ended the season in 12th place, with Viduka scoring seven goals in 28 appearances.

He played just 12 times in an injury riddled campaign the following year and failed to score as Newcastle were relegated from the Premier League.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media