Ex-Cheltenham captain Will Boyle rejoins Huddersfield on initial two-year deal

Will Boyle has rejoined Huddersfield on an initial two-year contract.
The 26-year-old central defender was out of contract at League One Cheltenham, who he captained to promotion in 2020-21.
Boyle rejected the Robins’ offer of a new deal to return to the club where he started his career.
The Terriers hold an option for a further year, and head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s website: “As a player and a person, he ticks many of the boxes we look for in players.
“He’s got over 225 appearances behind him, showing he is robust enough to play week in and week out.
“This is a big opportunity for him to show he can play at Sky Bet Championship level – something I know he is determined to prove, from our conversations.”
John Quane - a 6th class pupil at Knockaine NS - designed a colour poster with a simple message – Stop Climate Change.
Former Bóthar CEO David Moloney has admitted misappropriating large amounts of monies donated to the charity, for his personal use
Ger Reidy, Limerick Opera Festival; Mayor Daniel Butler,; Tom Hackett, Limerick Opera Festival and Dr Matthew Potter at the launch of the museum I PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.