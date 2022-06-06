Manchester City’s James McAtee handed first England Under-21 call-up

Manchester City’s James McAtee has been handed his first England Under-21 call.
The 19-year-old joins Lee Carsley’s squad ahead of their Euro 2023 qualifiers against Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia.
McAtee made six substitute appearances for City last season and scored 18 goals in 23 under-23 games in Premier League 2.
He is yet to make his full City debut but has already played for England Under-18s and Under-20s.
“We really rate him highly,” Carsley said. “He can play anywhere; seven, 11, 10, nine, eight. He’s a good footballer.
“I was lucky to see him at City when I was there with the younger age groups. He’s one we’ve kept an eye on constantly.”
The Young Lions are top of Group G after Friday’s 2-1 win in the Czech Republic and face Albania in Chesterfield on Tuesday.
