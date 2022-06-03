Legend Of Xanadu is Woodcote hero for Channon

Mick Channon won the Cazoo Woodcote British EBF Stakes for the first time in 10 years as Ascot-bound Legend Of Xanadu streaked down the middle of the Epsom straight.

An easy winner at Redcar 18 days ago, it had taken the Sixties Icon colt four races to break his duck. But clearly the penny has now dropped with the son of Sixties Icon and he looks a much improved juvenile since his first run at Pontefract in early April.

William Buick was content to tuck in from his wide draw and then made his challenge widest of all, sweeping by leader Commander Straker at the furlong marker and while Hugo Palmer’s Self Praise flew home, he could only get within a length and a quarter of the 4-1 joint-favourite.

Paddy Power gave the winner a 14-1 quote for the Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting later this month, although the Chesham could well be the target.

Legend Of Xanadu sweeps down the outside and beats Self Praise to win the Woodcote for @Mick_Channon pic.twitter.com/qIAQMBD4mb — Nick Robson (@ValueRacingPlus) June 3, 2022

Jack Channon, assistant to his father, said: “Dad is at home today. He might come tomorrow as we have two runners. It is a big old crowd and he has plenty of work on at home. He is a cracking home-bred and that was a great performance.

“He is a lovely horse and always has been from day one. Everyone keeps saying he needs further, but you have only got to look at the horse to see his is built like a two-year-old and he is certainly proving that.

“He will certainly get further, but I asked William after Redcar, ‘would you step him up to seven (furlongs)?’.

“He said to stick at six as he has so much speed. Today he showed he can stay as they went hard and he stayed on really well up the hill. I’d say the Chesham would be the obvious route now, as this is not a Listed race and he won’t have penalty going into that, so that would be the obvious route.”

Buick made it an immediate double on the card with a well-timed run aboard Totally Charming (4-1 joint-favourite) who was daringly produced through a gap between horses with two furlongs to go in the World Pool Handicap.

The George Boughey-trained four-year-old was always well positioned to follow up his All-Weather Vase Mile Handicap success at Lingfield and Buick sat in behind the pace before producing the lightly-raced Charming Thought gelding, who made it four wins from eight career starts.

Though the Jim Crowley-ridden Revich stuck on for second, the winner had a length and a half in hand at the line, with Fantastic Fox a further length back in third.

Boughey said: “He’s been training good. The ground was a bit of a question mark as he’s been doing his winning on the all-weather but he’s progressive.

“He’s a horse we’ve put in the Hunt Cup, but over the last 10 or 12 years he wouldn’t have got in off that mark 91 so we thought we’d come here.

William Buick doubles up in the opening two races as Totally Charming continues his progression for @georgeboughey pic.twitter.com/IHopDahScj — Nick Robson (@ValueRacingPlus) June 3, 2022

“He’s an agile horse, he’s a fun horse and mentally he’s a lot more relaxed now. We gelded him and he’s maturing.

“He’s only done one bit of work since he last ran and doesn’t take a huge amount of training.

“He’s bred to be a turf horse so I thought he’d handle it.”

Betfair cut Totally Charming to 12-1 from 25-1 for the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot on June 15.