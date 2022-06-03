Warm tributes paid after passing of Limerick's 1971 FAI Cup two-goal final hero

WARM tributes have been pouring in from former team mates and soccer supporters through Limerick and the Mid West with news of the sad passing of Hughie Hamilton in the UK.

Scottish-born Hughie Hamilton famously scored two goals in Limerick's first ever FAI Cup final success, a 3-0 replay win over Drogheda Utd at Dalymount Park in April 1971.

The late Hughie Hamilton played junior football in his native Scotland, before joining Falkirk where he made his debut against Celtic in 1962.

He later moved to Hartlepool, where the late Brian Clough was manager for a time, before switching to Scarborough and later making his move to Limerick in 1968.

Hughie Hamilton quickly established himself as a fans' favourite while playing with Limerick. He also worked at the Danus clothing factory, before returning to the UK, where he worked as a bus driver with Hartlepool football club.

The late Hughie Hamilton's wife Yvonne told the Limerick Leader this week that Limerick would always hold special memories for their family.

Yvonne Hamilton said: "Our son Hugh Jnr was born in Limerick and he is proud of his Irish birth certificate. Hughie Snr had hoped for a final visit to Ireland, but it was not to be.

"I would like to say that the players' wives in Limerick welcomed me too into their lives as a 19-year-old away from home.

"The warmth and compassion of the Limerick people will be forever in our hearts."

Two of Hughie Hamilton's former team mates from Limerick's historic 1971 FAI Cup success remembered him with great fondness this week.

Paying tribute, renowned goalkeeper Kevin Fitzpatrick, who won two FAI Cup medals and a league title with Limerick, said Hughie Hamilton had made a really big impact during his time with Limerick.

"Hughie came to Limerick in 1968. He was such a likeable fella, with a great sense of humour. He fitted into Limerick so quickly. It was like as if he was born and bred here," Kevin Fitzpatrick said.

"He was very popular with the Limerick supporters too.

The Limerick AFC team at the 40-year reunion of their 1971 FAI Cup final win in Clohessy's Bar, Limerick in 2011. Included are, back row, from left, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Richie Hall, Tony Fitzgearld, Al Finucane and Joe O'Mahoney. Seated, from left, Hughie Hamilton, Dave Barrett, Sean Byrnes and Joe Bourke

"Hughie was a very talented winger, a really good footballer. I am really saddened to hear of his death.

"After that FAI Cup final win, Hughie stayed on in Limerick for a time and worked at the Danus clothing factory.

"I would like to offer my condolences to his family at this sad time."

Al Finucane, who won three FAI Cup medals in all, as well as winning 11 senior international caps for the Republic of Ireland, said he was hugely saddened to hear of the passing of his former Limerick team mate Hughie Hamilton.

"Apart from being a very good footballer, Hughie was very good company, he had a great sense of humour," Al Finucane told the Limerick Leader.

"As a footballer he was a terrific player and a very good goalscorer. We had a 40th reunion for the FAI Cup win in Limerick in 2011 which Hughie attended and we had a great night. They showed the game on a big screen, including Hughie's two goals.

"I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Hughie's family and friends at this time."

The late Hughie Hamilton with FAI Cup at a celebration event at Danus clothing factory in Limerick in 1971