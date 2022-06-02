Piggott colours carried to victory at Leicester by Cieren Fallon

There was a poignant winner at Leicester on Thursday afternoon as Cieren Fallon carried the colours of Lester Piggott to success aboard Amanzoe in the Leicester Hospitals Charity Fillies’ Handicap.

Piggott’s family announced on Sunday the 11-times champion had died peacefully in Switzerland at the age of 86 and the racing world has since united to pay its respects to one of its greatest sons, with this weekend’s Cazoo Derby set to be run in his honour

An incredibly poignant winner as the Lester Piggott owned and bred Amanzoe gets her head in front at Leicester for the first time pic.twitter.com/LYw5be4vUi — Jamie Piggott (@JamiePiggott) June 2, 2022

The victory of Amanzoe was made all the more special as it was trained by Piggott’s son-in-law William Haggas, who was saddling his second winner since the decorated former rider’s death.

Fallon, who is the son of three-time Derby-winning jockey Keiren Fallon and also strongly associated with the Haggas stable, was keen to pay tribute to the Piggott family in the aftermath, dedicating the victory of Amanzoe to the former champion in his post-race interview.

He told Racing TV: “It’s a tough time for the yard and Maureen (Haggas, Piggott’s daughter), but I’m delighted to get these colours to victory today and I dedicate that win to Lester.

“Watching all his Derby winners and obviously my father has ridden against him, he has told me a lot of stories, dad learnt a lot off him. I’ve met him a couple of times in the yard and what a great, he’s going to be remembered forever and what he has done is remarkable.

“He’s someone every kid looks up to as a rider and it’s been a sad weekend and obviously this weekend is all about Lester.”