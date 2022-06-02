Search

02 Jun 2022

Sport on TV this weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

02 Jun 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

SOCCER
SPAIN V PORTUGAL
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7.45PM

TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 11AM

GOLF
EUROPEAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

CRICKET
ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND
SKY SPORTS, 10AM

GOLF
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

GOLF
EUROPEAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

HORSE RACING
EPSOM OAKS
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.10PM

RUGBY
ULSTER V MUNSTER
TG4, PREMIER SPORTS, 7.35PM

SOCCER
BELGIUM V NETHERLANDS
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7.45PM

GOLF
US WOMEN'S OPEN
SKY SPORTS MIX, 6PM

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

GOLF
EUROPEAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 12NOON

HORSE RACING
CAZOO EPSOM DERBY
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM

RUGBY
LEINSTER V GLASGOW
RTE1, 3.15PM

HURLING
GALWAY V KILKENNY
RTE2, 7PM

SOCCER
ARMENIA V REP OF IRELAND
RTE2, 2PM

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 11AM

HURLING
LIMEIRCK V CLARE
RTE2, 4PM

GOLF
EUROPEAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

SOCCER
WALES V SCOTLAND/UKRAINE
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

GOLF
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

