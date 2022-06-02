Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
SOCCER
SPAIN V PORTUGAL
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7.45PM
TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 11AM
GOLF
EUROPEAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
CRICKET
ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND
SKY SPORTS, 10AM
GOLF
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
GOLF
EUROPEAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
HORSE RACING
EPSOM OAKS
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.10PM
RUGBY
ULSTER V MUNSTER
TG4, PREMIER SPORTS, 7.35PM
SOCCER
BELGIUM V NETHERLANDS
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7.45PM
GOLF
US WOMEN'S OPEN
SKY SPORTS MIX, 6PM
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
GOLF
EUROPEAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 12NOON
HORSE RACING
CAZOO EPSOM DERBY
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V GLASGOW
RTE1, 3.15PM
HURLING
GALWAY V KILKENNY
RTE2, 7PM
SOCCER
ARMENIA V REP OF IRELAND
RTE2, 2PM
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 11AM
HURLING
LIMEIRCK V CLARE
RTE2, 4PM
GOLF
EUROPEAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
SOCCER
WALES V SCOTLAND/UKRAINE
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
GOLF
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
A range of urban greening initiatives will be showcased by Limerick City and County Council during Bloom 2022
Filming wrapped on the set of Woken, which was filmed across Limerick and Clare PICTURES: Alan Place
UL Hospitals Group have apologised to all patients currently experiencing long wait times for a bed in the Emergency Department at UHL and in assessment units
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.