31 May 2022

Eydon team opt for Derby date at Epsom

31 May 2022 7:33 PM

Eydon is set to take his chance in Saturday’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom rather than tackle the French equivalent on Sunday.

The Roger Varian-trained colt will switch up to 12 furlongs for the first time in the Classic having been beaten just over four lengths by Coroebus when fourth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last month.

Eydon had kicked off his campaign by winning the Feilden Stakes over nine furlongs but rather than edge up to a mile and a quarter in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly, connections have opted to take the plunge and go for gold in the Derby, which will this year be run in memory of Lester Piggott.

Varian said: “I’m pleased to say the horse is in great form and following discussions with his owner, Prince A A Faisal, we plan to run in the Derby at Epsom on Saturday and not the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.”

Eydon, who enjoyed a spin around the track at last week’s Gallops Morning, is a general 20-1 shot for Epsom glory.

