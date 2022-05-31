Klopp meets Calvin Harris and Milner thanks the fans – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 31.
Calvin Harris ft. Jurgen Klopp.
James Milner thanked the Liverpool fans.
Everton cracked on with the build.
Levi Colwill reflected on a tough day.
A hat-trick from Michael Owen.
England Women enjoyed a productive training session.
The Premier League looked back.
Lewis Hamilton caught up with LeBron James.
Sergio Perez signed a new deal at Red Bull.
Conor McGregor at the wheel.
Limerick City and County Council says a “full and robust review” of more than 400 cameras has been carried out | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
The Munster Regional Communications Centre is located ajacent to Limerick Fire Station on Mulgrave Street PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.