Kevin Thomson quits as Kelty Hearts boss

Kevin Thomson has quit as Kelty Hearts manager after leading the Fife club to the cinch League Two title in his only season in charge.

The 37-year-old former Hibernian, Rangers and Middlesbrough midfielder has been touted for various other jobs since the end of the campaign, including vacancies at Hibs, Raith Rovers, Hartlepool and Dundee.

Kelty confirmed in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that Thomson, whom they recruited from Rangers’ academy last summer, had moved on as a result of his “aspirations” lying elsewhere.

“Manager Kevin Thomson and assistant manager Kevin McDonald have today tendered their resignations which have been accepted by the club board,” said a statement on Kelty’s website.

“Over recent weeks it became apparent that Kevin’s aspirations lay away from Kelty Hearts Football Club.

“We would like to thank them both for their efforts whilst with the club. This resulted in our promotion to cinch League 1, winning the league by 21 points and reaching the fifth round of the Scottish Cup for the first time in our history.

“We would like to wish Kevin Thomson and Kevin McDonald all the very best in their careers going forward.

“The club have begun the process of identifying a new management team. We will update further as the situation develops.”