In Pictures: Limerick's Fairview Rangers celebrate Munster Junior Cup success

FAIRVIEW Rangers claimed their eighth Munster Junior Cup title when easing past St Michael's 3-0 in the final at Turners Cross, Cork, on Saturday evening.
Fairview bagged their first Munster Junior Cup title in 13 years in style with goals from Conor Coughlan, Darragh Rainsford and Jeffery Judge.
