Martyn and Freddie Meade to take out joint licence

Martyn Meade is set to begin a new era of his training career as he intends to operate under a joint licence with his son Freddie.

Freddie has been his father’s assistant since 2014, working from the family’s Manton Park base, a facility that has been extensively renovated and now has the capacity to house 100 horses.

The duo’s first runner as a team will be the grey filly Technique, who is due to line up in the Group Three Cazoo Princess Elizabeth Stakes on Derby Day

“I have grown up around horses and ridden from an early age,” Freddie Meade said.

“Training has always been the ultimate goal. I look forward to us being able to use traditional methods of training at Manton, but appealing to a wider audience through utilising modern techniques.”

Father and son will both also be involved in the bloodstock element of Manton Park Racing, with Group One winners Advertise and Aclaim, the latter of which is the sire of George Boughey’s 1000 Guineas heroine Cachet, under the Manton Park banner.