Search

31 May 2022

‘I’m flying’ – Forest fan Stuart Broad loving life as he returns to England fold

‘I’m flying’ – Forest fan Stuart Broad loving life as he returns to England fold

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

31 May 2022 2:19 PM

Stuart Broad feels like he is “flying” now he is back in the England squad following his winter omission for the West Indies tour.

New captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have brought Broad and James Anderson back into the fold for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, which starts on Thursday.

Broad, who is also basking in the glory of Nottingham Forest winning promotion to the Premier League at Wembley on Sunday, said: “I am flying, I am just excited to be around.

“The chance of being at the home of cricket and the home of football in the same week, if you’d have told my 12-year-old self that I wouldn’t have believed you.

“It is going to be a great week.”

Broad is looking forward to a new era under Stokes and McCullum and is excited for the future.

“Very much so,” he added. “It was a big change in the leadership above the team’s head and there are really good guys there and we are looking forward to getting moving on the pitch.

“We have only been together as a squad since Monday morning. Brendan and Stokesy have led one training session and we go again this afternoon.

“There is an exciting feel to the group. We went to St George’s Park last week for a couple of days and the team meal that night there was a lot of energy and a lot of focus to get going for an international summer.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media