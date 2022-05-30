In Pictures: Newcastle West RFC celebrate memorable season with victory dinner dance

NEWCASTLE West RFC celebrated an historic season when their victory dinner dance took place at the Devon Inn Hotel on Saturday night.
Newcastle West West were crowned Munster Junior League winners for the first time in the club’s history in March after scoring a convincing 50-10 win over Muskerry in their final league game at Ballyanly.
It was the second major provincial trophy won by Newcastle West in the space of a week. Earlier that month, they lifted the Munster Junior Challenge Cup in Musgrave Park.
Photographer Marie Keating captured the celebration night for Newcastle West RFC
