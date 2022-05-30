Search

30 May 2022

Caitlin Foord says she has ‘fallen in love’ with Arsenal after signing new deal

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

30 May 2022 12:38 PM

Caitlin Foord revealed she has “absolutely fallen in love and found myself again” at Arsenal after it was announced she had signed a new deal with the women’s side.

The Australia forward joined Arsenal in January 2020 after a spell in the United States with Portland Thorns and she has gone on to score 23 times in 62 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

But Foord also divulged she has rediscovered her passion for football since moving to north London after putting pen to paper on a new contract, the length of which was not disclosed by Arsenal.

“Since I joined this club, I’ve absolutely fallen in love with being here,” the 27-year-old said in quotes on Arsenal’s website.

“I think I mentioned in one of my early interviews that I had lost my way in football a bit, but since being here I’ve absolutely fallen in love and found myself again.

“We’ve been inching towards winning lots of silverware and that’s definitely going to be the plan for next year. We want to win multiple trophies and I think with the squad, the team, the players and the support we have, we have the squad to be able to do it.”

Foord marked her Arsenal debut in February 2020 with a goal against Lewes while she bagged a brace in the first women’s north London derby at Emirates Stadium Tottenham were beaten 3-0 earlier this month.

Arsenal finished just a point behind Women’s Super League champions Chelsea this season while their FA Cup ambitions were also ended by the Blues following a 2-0 semi-final defeat.

But as he looks to improve upon last season, Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall is happy to have tied down Foord, saying: “Caitlin is a top player and an integral part of what we’re building here.

“Her contribution in both attack and defence are crucial to our game, so we’re delighted that she has signed a new contract. This is an ambitious club and Caitlin is central to that.”

