Above The Curve bags Prix Saint-Alary at Longchamp

Above The Curve shone on French turf to land the St Mark’s Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp for Joseph O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

The American Pharoah filly was beaten a neck by Thoughts Of June when last seen in the Cheshire Oaks, with the latter horse previously the runner-up when Above The Curve took a Leopardstown maiden in April.

Returning to a 10-furlong trip and stepping up to Group One level, Moore’s mount outclassed her five rivals to take up the lead a furlong and a half from home and triumph by a length.

“She’s a lovely filly who is still learning, and the steady pace didn’t suit her. She was a bit idle,” said Moore, who like all jockeys at the Paris track was sporting a black armband as a mark of respect for Lester Piggott.

“She’s a big scopey girl and still has a lot of potential, with more to come.

“She’s well balanced with a nice turn of foot. She stayed a mile and three at Chester and I think a strongly run 10 (furlongs) will be ideal for her.”

Hermine Bastide, representing sponsors and owners Coolmore, added: “She has entries in all the big fillies’ races including the Prix de Royallieu and the Prix de Diane, but her next race is likely to be the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.”