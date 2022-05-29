Search

29 May 2022

Oscula lined up for Epsom return

Oscula lined up for Epsom return

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

29 May 2022 3:35 PM

George Boughey will be hoping for further success with his three-year-old fillies when Oscula returns to the track at Epsom during the two-day Derby meeting.

The Newmarket-based handler has already tasted Classic glory with Cachet this season and could strengthen his dominance in the division when the Nick Bradley Racing-owned Oscula makes her reappearance in either the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes over a mile or Friday’s Listed Surrey Stakes over a furlong less.

Oscula won three times as a two-year-old, including the Woodcote at Epsom and the Prix Six Perfections at Deauville where she accounted for Andre Fabre’s Zellie. The consistent daughter of Galileo Gold also placed in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and Group Two Rockfel Stakes, before finishing a gutsy third in the Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc weekend.

Despite finishing 2021 in the top 10 highest-rated British-trained two-year-old fillies, Oscula will be looking to bounce back from a disastrous trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, where she finished a tailed-off last in what was her first and only outing so far on dirt.

“We sent her off to Saudi in February which was a mistake, she came back very light,” explained Nick Bradley, managing director of Nick Bradley Racing.

“She had a month in the field while the weather warmed up, George has got her going and she’s going to return to the track at Epsom. She won the Woodcote there last season, so our thinking is we’ll go back there.

“She has an entry for the Surrey Stakes and she’ll also get an entry for the fillies’ race on Derby day (Princess Elizabeth), but we won’t know which to run in until Wednesday.”

Another high-ranking two-year-old Bradley also has high hopes for during her campaign at three is Corazon. Also trained by Boughey, the Markaz filly won the Group Three Prix d’Arenberg at ParisLongchamp last season and also placed in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster, beaten only half a length behind Clive Cox’s Caturra.

However, she has been off the track since suffering an injury in September’s Cheveley Park Stakes and Bradley states that her handler is willing to give her plenty of time to fully recover from that setback.

He continued: “She got injured in the Cheveley Park. Everything has gone perfect since, but George is just keen to take his time with her and is going steady.

“We could see her back on the track in July and she could be a high-class filly over five furlongs in the second half of the season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media