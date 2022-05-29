Search

29 May 2022

Gritty Treaty United claim precious draw in Women's National League

Jesse Mendez, of Treaty United, with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League trophy

29 May 2022 9:30 AM

TREATY United picked up their first point of the season in the Women's National League after producing a determined display in a 0-0 draw with Sligo Rovers at the Markets Field on Saturday. 

The home side could have won the game in truth. They hit the crossbar twice in the first half, while Amy Madden’s fantastic strike was inches from crossing the line. 

Jesse Mendez put a fabulous ball through to Aislinn Meaney in the dying minutes, but Meaney’s shot went just wide. Sligo perhaps will feel lucky to escape with a point, while Treaty may feel like it’s two points dropped from their point of view.

Next up for Treaty United in the Women's National League is a home fixture against DLR Waves at the Markets Field on Saturday next, 5pm.

TREATY UNITED: Trish Fennelly, Emma Deegan, Alannah Mitchell, Lauren Keane, Jesse Mendez, Heidi O'Sullivan, Cara Griffin,  Amy Madden, Michaela Lawrence, Aislinn Meaney, Laoise Browne. Substitutes: Michaela Mitchell, Alix Mendez, Shannon Parbat, Aoife Mulkearn, Niamh O'Byrne, Emma Costelloe, Esra Kangal, Grace McInerney, Emily O'Halloran.
 
 

 
 

