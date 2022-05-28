Limerick suffer defeat to Kilkenny in senior camogie championship

The Limerick senior camogie squad that played Galway in the opening round of the championship
LIMERICK suffered a 1-21 to 0-6 defeat to Kilkenny in their Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie Championship round robin fixture played at UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday.
Denise Gaule (free), Katie Power and Mary O’Connell were among the early scorers as Kilkenny swept into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead early on.
Laura Murphy, Miriam Bambrick, Katie Nolan, Julieann Malone and Miriam Walsh added their names to the scoring roster and with Power, in particular looking sharp and Aoife Doyle banging in a goal just before the interval, the scoreboard read 1-11 to 0-1 at the change of ends.
The gap hit 18 points before Costelloe despatched three frees over the bar but hard though Limerick tried, it was comfortable for Kilkenny, who are one of just three teams, along with Galway and Cork, boasting a 100 per cent record after two rounds of action.
Limerick had lost their opening round fixture to Galway.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.