Treaty United blow as talented defender departs club

Defender Charlie Fleming has left Treaty United due to work commitments
TREATY United have been dealt a blow for the second half of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season with conformation of the departure of one of their key squad members.
Full-back Charlie Fleming has departed the club due to work commitments, it has been confirmed. Twenty four-year-old Fleming has been an integral part of Treaty's senior men's side, making 42 appearances for the club and providing four assists.
Highly-rated right-back Fleming previously played with Cobh Ramblers and Cork City before joining Treaty United.
The SSE Airtricity League First Division is now beginning its mid-season break with fifth-placed Treaty United resuming action away to Wexford FC on Friday, June 10.
Treaty United can confirm that Charlie Fleming has departed the club due to work commitments.— Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) May 28, 2022
Charlie has been an integral part of our Senior Men's side since the very beginning making 42 appearances with four assists.
Thank you for everything, @CharlieFleming4 pic.twitter.com/cnNdKNoVy5
