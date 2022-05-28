Search

28 May 2022

Adayar to miss Prince of Wales’s return

Adayar to miss Prince of Wales’s return

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

28 May 2022 11:43 AM

Adayar has been ruled out of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Last year’s Derby and King George hero had been due to make his four-year-old bow in the Coronation Cup at Epsom next week, but a minor setback put those plans on hold.

Attention instead switched to the Royal meeting, but the Charlie Appleby-trained Frankel colt will not be ready in time.

“The team at Moulton Paddocks have decided to bypass Royal Ascot with Adayar,” Appleby said in a tweet from the Godolphin account.

“This is to give him more time to bounce back to full fitness following the minor setback which saw him taken out of the Coronation Cup.”

Following the news, Coral cut brilliant Brigadier Gerard winner Bay Bridge to 9-4 for the Prince of Wales’s, ahead of Japanese ace Shahryar at 3-1 and Mishriff (9-2).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media