Adayar to miss Prince of Wales’s return

Adayar has been ruled out of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Last year’s Derby and King George hero had been due to make his four-year-old bow in the Coronation Cup at Epsom next week, but a minor setback put those plans on hold.
Attention instead switched to the Royal meeting, but the Charlie Appleby-trained Frankel colt will not be ready in time.
“The team at Moulton Paddocks have decided to bypass Royal Ascot with Adayar,” Appleby said in a tweet from the Godolphin account.
“This is to give him more time to bounce back to full fitness following the minor setback which saw him taken out of the Coronation Cup.”
Following the news, Coral cut brilliant Brigadier Gerard winner Bay Bridge to 9-4 for the Prince of Wales’s, ahead of Japanese ace Shahryar at 3-1 and Mishriff (9-2).
