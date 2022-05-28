Search

28 May 2022

Djokovic and Nadal on track but British bid ends – Day six at the French Open

28 May 2022 5:30 AM

Cameron Norrie’s bid to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time was halted by Russian Karen Khachanov.

Norrie somehow squandered 16 break points as he slipped to a 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-4 defeat at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both won in straight sets to remain on course for a blockbuster quarter-final showdown.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day six at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Shot of the day

Diego Schwartzman finished off Grigor Dimitrov in style.

Match of the day

Norrie was made to wait for his match as Jil Teichmann and Victoria Azarenka slugged it out for more than three hours on Court Simonne-Mathieu. Teichmann eventually won it in a first-to-10 deciding tie-break.

Shock of the day

Emma Raducanu’s conqueror Aliaksandra Sasnovich was at it again, accounting for the 21st seed and three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber.

Quote of the day

Face in the crowd

Zinedine Zidane took in Nadal’s win over Botic Van De Zandschulp. Fellow football folk Arsene Wenger, Clarence Seedorf and Marcel Desailly were also in attendance with the tennis providing a tasty aperitif ahead of the main course in Paris, Saturday’s Champions League final.

Fallen seeds

Women: Belinda Bencic (14), Angelique Kerber (21).
Men: Cameron Norrie (10), Grigor Dimitrov (18), John Isner (23), Botic Van De Zandschulp (26), Sebastian Korda (27).

Brit watch

As well as Norrie there was disappointment for Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares in the men’s doubles, while Samantha Murray Sharan and Heather Watson lost out in the women’s. But Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram beat Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic and American Nicholas Monroe 6-3 7-6 (5).

Up next

World number one and hot title favourite Iga Swiatek kicks us off on Court Philippe Chatrier against Montenegro’s Danke Kovinic. Men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev is second up on Lenglen, taking on Kecmanovic, followed by fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas against Swede Mikael Ymer.

