Search

27 May 2022

State Of Rest to be aimed at Prince of Wales’s Stakes

State Of Rest to be aimed at Prince of Wales’s Stakes

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

27 May 2022 2:49 PM

Next month’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot looks like being one of the best renewals in recent memory and Joseph O’Brien has confirmed State Of Rest will lead Irish hopes in the 10-furlong contest.

With Bay Bridge sauntering to success in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening and storming into joint-favouritism with last year’s Derby winner Adayar for the Group One contest on June 15, the home guard appears to have a strong chance of landing the race.

Add in Japan’s Dubai Sheema Classic winner Shahryar, three-time Group One winners Mishriff and Lord North representing John and Thady Gosden, plus Addeybb, who has won four top-flight contests, and the field looks a deep one.

Aidan O’Brien, who has won the race four times, including with Love 12 months ago, could still have a say with Mother Earth among a trio of entries in what could be one of the races of the Flat season. Yet it his son, Joseph, who appears to lead the Irish charge this time.

Bidding to follow up successive big wins in the Saratoga Derby, Cox Plate and Prix Ganay, State Of Rest finished half a length third to Alenquer in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last Sunday.

“I was very happy with the run,” said O’Brien.

“He has taken it well and the Prince of Wales’s Stakes is the logical stepping stone from here, all being well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media