Caherconlish see off Hyde Rgs in Lipper Cup final

Division 2A Lipper Cup Final:

Caherconlish 4 Hyde Rgs B 2

CAHERCONLISH completed the Division 2A League and Cup double when they added the Lipper Cup to the League title already on the mantlepiece with a harder than expected win over a plucky Hyde Rgs combo at Jackman Park.

Having put eight goals past a relegated Hyde in a league game in April, few gave the Maroon and Blues any hope going into the tie. When Aaron Power put the winners ahead it looked to be going to script. However, a great fightback by Hyde saw them score two goals either side of the break to take an unlikely lead.

Caherconlish had to pull out all the stops to secure the win with a couple of late goals.

The winners opted to rest a couple of players from the start and it was only after their introduction that they started to look like winners.

Hyde defended stoutly and veteran central defenders Robert Griffin and Andrew Meehan were superb until the more sprightly Caherconlish upped the tempo in the final quarter.

The favourites took the lead after twenty minutes when Con Martin put Aaron Power through on the left and he finished from an acute angle.

The side were level before the break when a Lee Somers free kick from wide on the right rebounded off the upright and Adam O’Neill blasted in the rebound.

Ten minutes after the restart a super delivery from Craig Casey’s free kick saw the inrunning Adam O’Neill head in an equally superb goal.

Caherconlish were rocked but they did get back on terms when Mark Ryan burst through the middle to round the keeper and calmly finish.

Hyde’s collapse did not come and went close to retaking the lead, but it took a superb tackle by Dean Power to deny Ger Nash before Mike Moloney made a fine save to deny O’Neill his hat trick.

Caherconlish went in front 12 minutes from the end when Hugh McGuire’s corner kick was headed goalward by Robert Brock and William Hourigan nodded over Richard Ward in the Hyde goal.

With Hyde forced to go all out for an equaliser they were hit with a fourth when Power raced between keeper and defender to score and seal the win.

Caherconlish: Mike Moloney; Lee Reddan; Simon McSweeney; Dean Power; Dave Corbett; Darragh O'Byrne; Conor Martin; Robert Brock; Mark Ryan; William Hourigan; Aaron Power. Subs: Gary Murphy; Hugh McGuire; Damien Ryan; Mark O'Connor; William O'Keeffe; Mark Casey; Aaron Carroll.

Hyde Rgs B: Richard Ward; Darren Shine; Lee Somers; Andy Meehan; Robert Griffin; Cathal Callanan; Craig Casey; Ben Hickey; Noel Shanahan; Ger Nash; Adam O'Neill. Subs: Sean Canavan; Stephen Benn; Evan Mason; Michael Bromell; James Featherstone; Calvin Hickey.