25 May 2022

Sean Longstaff signs new three-year deal at Newcastle

25 May 2022 5:44 PM

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract.

The 24-year-old academy graduate, who had been linked with moves to West Brom and Watford and was a target for Manchester United earlier in his career, has put pen to paper after an impressive conclusion to the Premier League season under head coach Eddie Howe.

Longstaff said: “I’m over the moon. To sign for three more years at your home-town club, especially with the way the club’s going and what the owners are putting in place, is really special for me and my family, and a day I’ll never forget.

“You need to be in the right place to learn and keep improving and, since the first day the new manager’s come in, I’ve loved every second of working with him.”

North Shields-born Longstaff, who has played alongside younger brother Matty for the Magpies, was handed his senior debut by former boss Raphael Benitez in August 2018 but has had to remain patient this season, with seven of his 15 appearances under new boss Howe to date having come from the bench.

However, he started the last three games of the campaign in the absence of the injured Jonjo Shelvey and played his part in victories over Arsenal and Burnley.

Howe said: “It’s great news that Sean has committed his future to the club. He is a great professional and an outstanding player who is incredibly passionate about playing for Newcastle United.

“His attitude and commitment since I arrived have been first class on and off the pitch and he played a big part in us climbing the table and finishing the season as strongly as we did.

“At 24, he has his best years ahead of him and I’m excited to see his development continuing.”

Longstaff is the latest man to sign a new deal at St James Park, following in the footsteps of defenders Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett, as Amanda Staveley’s 80 per cent Saudi-backed consortium prepares to enter the summer transfer market after a £90million-plus January spend.

