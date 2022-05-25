Arc hero Torquator Tasso set for Baden-Baden return

Surprise Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso will make his seasonal reappearance at Baden-Baden on Sunday.
Sent off 13th choice in the betting in a field of 14 at ParisLongchamp, he swept down the outside to defeat Tarnawa, Hurricane Lane and Adayar.
The decision was made to keep him in training as a five-year-old and trainer Marcel Weiss is happy with his condition ahead of his comeback.
“Torquator Tasso has wintered very well, settled down even more. He has been working very well, the preparation has been going according to plan and we are very hopeful for Baden-Baden, even though he is not yet at 100 per cent,” he told TDN Europe.
The Arc is once again his main aim, with the possibility of a trip to the UK for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes in July also mooted.
“The further plan is to go into the Group Two Hansa-Preis at Hamburg, then there will be either Ascot (for the King George) or Berlin before we are planning for the Group One Grosser Preis von Baden and then on to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.”
