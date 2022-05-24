Search

25 May 2022

Former Munster Rugby out-half new head coach at UL-Bohemian RFC

Former Munster Rugby out-half new head coach at UL-Bohemian RFC

Former Munster and Ireland out-half Ian Keatley has been appointed head coach at UL-Bohemian next season

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

24 May 2022 10:35 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

FORMER Munster Rugby and Ireland out-half Ian Keatley is joining the UL-Bohemian RFC coaching team for next season.

Thirty five-year-old Keatley is set to be head coach with UL-Bohs' who compete in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League. 

Former Munster and Ireland international Tommy O'Donnell switches to the role of assistant coach with the Red, Red Robins next season.

Further additions to the backroom team at the Annacotty-based club will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Former Munster scrum-half Cathal Sheridan will be Director of Rugby at UL-Bohs again next season.

Ian Keatley was also recently announced as an assistant coach with the Munster U18 Schools side. 

Keatley joined Munster ahead of the 2011/12 campaign from Connacht. Having scored 1,247 points in his 180 Munster appearances, the out-half is second on the list of Munster’s all-time top points scorers.
 
The talented playmaker was capped seven times by Ireland. He departed Munster in early 2019 to take up a short-term contract with London Irish.

Keatley later joined Glasgow Warriors on a deal until the end of the 2020/21 season from Italian side Benetton Rugby.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media