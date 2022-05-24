Search

24 May 2022

Limerick duo to tee it up with top professionals at Horizon Irish Open Pro Am

Limerick duo to tee it up with top professionals at Irish Open Pro Am

Limerick man Greg O'Shea is among the celebrities taking part in the Horizon Irish Open Pro Am next month

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

24 May 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick duo of Greg O'Shea and Dermot Whelan will tee it up alongside the DPD World Tour's biggest names in next month's Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am.

The Wednesday, June 29 event takes place on the eve of the start of the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny.

Olympian and Love island TV star, Greg O’Shea and popular Today FM broadcaster Dermot Whelan will showcase their golfing skills alongside a top DPD World Tour professional in the Pro Am.

Greg O’Shea said: “I’m so excited to be taking part in this year’s Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am. I’ve been an avid golf fan for years so I’m looking forward to teeing off beside some legends of the game. My dad will be my caddie on the day and my mum and sister will also come along so it’ll be a great family day out.”

Other wll-known personalities set to compete in the Pro Am include former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United footballer John O’Shea, TV personality and entrepreneur Spencer Matthews actor James Nesbitt and former Ireland and Leinster rugby star Rob Kearney.

The Pro Am field will also include Solheim Cup hero, Leona Maguire who will participate in Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am for the first time.  

Maguire etched her name in golfing history earlier this year when the 27-year-old became the first Irishwoman to capture an LPGA Tour title, winning the LPGA Drive-On Championship by a three stroke margin.

She will join her fellow Irish golf heroes Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power on the pristine fairways at the Kilkenny venue, as well as a host of celebrities from the sports and entertainment world. 

The Horizon Irish Open takes place at Mount Juliet Estate for the second time, but for the first time with full capacity crowds, from June 30 to July 3.

A week of entertainment for the whole family is promised with a mix of music and golf on site at Mount Juliet Estate. As well as music on the Wednesday, Limerick band Hermitage Green will kick off the weekend with a performance on Saturday July 2. Taking to the main stage on Sunday July 3 is 17-year-old Cork singer Allie Sherlock. Both acts will take to the stage as soon as the final putt drops each evening. 


The Horizon Irish Open will be broadcast on Sky Sports and RTE. Tickets are available from tickets.europeantour.com. Sunday tickets have already completely sold-out after unprecedented demand and fans should book now for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to avoid disappointment.

 

