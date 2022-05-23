Fixture details for Munster Rugby's URC quarter-final with Ulster announced

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Munster Rugby's United Rugby Championship quarter-final meeting with Belfast.

Johann van Graan's Munster side, smarting from their final round regular season defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, will take on interprovincial rivals Ulster in their 'Final Eight' clash at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, June 3 at 7.35pm.

Should Munster overcome Ulster, they will be away to either the Stormers or Edinburgh in the semi-finals of the URC.

Saturday, June 4 will see three consecutive Quarter-final clashes with the action beginning and ending in South Africa.

The Vodacom Bulls will host the league’s first-ever Play-Off game on South African soil when they face Cell C Sharks in Pretoria at 12:45pm Irish time. The action then returns to the northern hemisphere as Leinster take on Glasgow Warriors in Dublin at 3.15pm before Edinburgh’s trip to Cape Town to face the DHL Stormers at 6pm.

The timings of each game have allowed for the possibility of extra-time and a place-kicking competition. In Ireland, the Ulster and DHL Stormers fixtures will be available live on TG4 with the Leinster and Vodacom Bulls games screened by RTÉ.

All four games in the Final Eight will be broadcast live in the UK and Ireland by Premier Sports and by SuperSport in South Africa while URC TV will serve fans in Ireland and internationally.

United Rugby Championship Final Eight (Friday, June 3 & Saturday, Jun 4)

Friday, June 3

Ulster v Munster

19:35 UK/IRE (20:35 SA)

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Saturday, June 4

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks

12:45 UK/IRE (13:45 SA)

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

15:15 UK/IRE (16:15 SA)

RDS Arena, Dublin

DHL Stormers v Edinburgh

18:00 UK/IRE (19:00 SA)

DHL Stadium, Cape Town



Play-Off Pathway

QF1: Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

QF2: DHL Stormers v Edinburgh

QF3: Ulster v Munster

QF4: Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks



Winners of QF1 play at home to winners of QF4 in Semi-final 1

Winners of QF2 play at home to winners of QF3 in Semi-finals 1

Team with highest ranking from regular season league table will host URC Grand Final