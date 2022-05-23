Search

23 May 2022

Fixture details for Munster Rugby's URC quarter-final with Ulster announced

Fixture details for Munster Rugby's URC quarter-final with Ulster announced

Chris Farrell, of Munster, in action against Nick Timoney, of Ulster, during the URC meeting of the sides at Thomond Park this season

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

23 May 2022 12:11 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Munster Rugby's United Rugby Championship quarter-final meeting with Belfast.

Johann van Graan's Munster side, smarting from their final round regular season defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, will take on interprovincial rivals Ulster in their 'Final Eight' clash at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, June 3 at 7.35pm.

Should Munster overcome Ulster, they will be away to either the Stormers or Edinburgh in the semi-finals of the URC.

Saturday, June 4 will see three consecutive Quarter-final clashes with the action beginning and ending in South Africa.

The Vodacom Bulls will host the league’s first-ever Play-Off game on South African soil when they face Cell C Sharks in Pretoria at 12:45pm Irish time. The action then returns to the northern hemisphere as Leinster take on Glasgow Warriors in Dublin at 3.15pm before Edinburgh’s trip to Cape Town to face the DHL Stormers at 6pm.

The timings of each game have allowed for the possibility of extra-time and a place-kicking competition. In Ireland, the Ulster and DHL Stormers fixtures will be available live on TG4 with the Leinster and Vodacom Bulls games screened by RTÉ.

All four games in the Final Eight will be broadcast live in the UK and Ireland by Premier Sports and by SuperSport in South Africa while URC TV will serve fans in Ireland and internationally.

United Rugby Championship Final Eight (Friday, June 3 & Saturday, Jun 4)

Friday, June 3

Ulster v Munster

19:35 UK/IRE (20:35 SA)

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast 

Saturday, June 4

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks

12:45 UK/IRE (13:45 SA)

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria 

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

15:15 UK/IRE (16:15 SA)

RDS Arena, Dublin

DHL Stormers v Edinburgh

18:00 UK/IRE (19:00 SA)

DHL Stadium, Cape Town


Play-Off Pathway

QF1: Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

QF2: DHL Stormers v Edinburgh

QF3: Ulster v Munster

QF4: Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks


Winners of QF1 play at home to winners of QF4 in Semi-final 1

Winners of QF2 play at home to winners of QF3 in Semi-finals 1

Team with highest ranking from regular season league table will host URC Grand Final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media