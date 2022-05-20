Search

20 May 2022

Treaty United host Cobh Ramblers in crucial First Division fixture

Treaty United's Enda Curran is tackled by Conor McManus, of Bray Wanderers, during last Friday's First Division game at the Markets Field Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

20 May 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United face their third home fixture in the SSE Airtricity League First Division in seven days when hosting Cobh Ramblers in a crucial tie this Friday night at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Treaty's two previous home league fixtures in this current run of home games ended in draws.

Tommy Barrett's fifth-placed charges drew 2-2 with Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field on Friday night last before playing out a scoreless draw with fourth-placed Longford Town at the Garryowen venue in their re-arranged fixture on Monday night.

It was the second time this season that Treaty played out a 0-0 draw with Longford in the First Division.

Treaty occupy the final promotion play-off position in the table ahead of this Friday night's meeting with eighth-placed Cobh Ramblers. Treaty enjoy a three-point lead over sixth-placed Wexford FC in the battle to secure promotion play-off places.

Treaty will be looking to secure their first win in six league fixtures this Friday night when they lock horns with Cobh. Their last league win was a 2-1 victory over Wexford FC on April 18.

