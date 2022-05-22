Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Michal Rejmer 10-Mile

FANTASTIC weather greeted the inaugural edition of the Michal Rejmer 10 Mile event hosted by Dooneen AC which started and finished at Limerick Racecourse.

Michael McMahon, of North Cork AC, led from the start and took first place in a time of 55:36. His lead was more than a minute at half-way, but West Limerick’s Karl Lenihan finished very strongly reducing the gap to just 18 seconds at the end taking ‘second’ in 55:54.

Clubmate Aogan MacDomhnaill took third in 58:10. 4th Peter Madden (Templemore) 1:00:59, 5th Niall Harris (Dooneen) 1:01:59. M40 and 7th overall Tom Carey (1:02:09) M50 Padraic Bermingham (1:08:22) M60 Kevin O’Flynn, John Walshe organiser of the famous ‘Ballycotton 10’ for many years was 1st M70.

The Women’s race was won by Siobhan O’Doherty, of Borrisokane, in 1:02:26. The 37-year-old O’Doherty is frequently a contender for races in the region.

Triathlete, recent Iron-man participant and Castletroy native Murna Griffin O’Malley took second in 1:05:14. Aibhe McDaid completed the podium, taking 3rd in 1:07:17. 4th Nollaig O’Neill (Leevale) 1:08:38, 5th Donna Hayes 1:09:15, F40 Maebh Flannery 1:11:49, F50 Yvonne Deegan 1:04:03, F60 Geraldine Sullivan.

Thanks also to sponsors, volunteers, committee members, Dooneen AC, Limerick Racecourse and all who contributed to a very well received event.

Michael ‘Curley’ Cunningham 4 Mile

On the 5th anniversary of his death, Moreabbey Milers hosted this well supported event in memory of club stalwart ‘Michael Cunningham’.

It was won by the ever consistent Declan Moore, who crossed the line in a time of 20:33. Second was Ian O’Halloran from Clare’s ‘Boru Triathlon Club’ in 21:00. Paddy Cummins (Moycarkey Coolcroo) was 3rd in 21:03. 4th Kieran Lees (Moreabbey Milers).

Winner of the women’s race and 5th overall was Cappamore native Dymphna Ryan in a time of 22:47 for Dundrum AC. Niamh Moore of Leevale was 2nd woman and 10th overall in a time of 23:40. Bilboa’s Julie McCarthy completed the podium in 25:24.

Michael’s partner Maire O’Sullivan was 1st F50 in 30:46. Also Donie Dwane (25:40), Joe Chawke (27:02), Tom Madden (30:46 and 1st M70).

Juvenile

Well done to all who took part in the North Munster Track and Field Championships in Castleisland where Eimear Galvin of Hazelwood College Dromcollougher set a new CBF, crossing the line in 44.4 secs in the Intermediate Girls 300mh.

Abroad

Sorcha and Íde MacDomhnaill ran the Highgate Harriers 10K in the UK in times of 33:18 and 33:54 respectively.

Leagh Moloney competing in the Scottish Open set a new Long Jump PB of 5.62m coming 1st in her U17 age group. She was 5th in the 100mh in 15.33secs despite hitting final hurdle.

Fixtures

Kilmallock AC 4 Mile 27th May 7:30pm.