18 May 2022

Limerick man referees 1997 world snooker final rematch on Friday

1997 world snooker champion Ken Doherty takes on Stephen Hendry in a rematch of that final in Limerick on Friday

Ronan Coughlan

18 May 2022 4:30 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

TWO of snooker's biggest icons come to Limerick this week as 1997 World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty and seven-time winner Stephen Hendry will break off in an exhibition match on Friday at Limerick's Strand Hotel.

Speaking on the Limerick Leader Sports Podcast ahead of the event, Doherty, known as the ‘Darling of Dublin’, is relishing his return to the Treaty County.

“I love coming back to Limerick. It'll be great taking Stephen along with me and reminding him about 1997 and wind him up a little bit! So, we'll play a few frames, play a few locals, tell a few tales about our lives in snooker and have a good laugh.”

The exhibition match will celebrate 25 years since Doherty captured snooker's most prestigious title, denying Hendry a sixth consecutive World crown at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

The evening of snooker will also mark an anniversary for match referee on the night and Limerick native Jude Meaney, a former professional snooker referee.  

Having spent several years in England completing his referee qualifications, Jude oversaw the then young pro’s in an exhibition match some thirty years ago in January 1992 at the since closed Victoria Snooker Club on Hartstonge Street.

“For me, it's an honour to referee this exhibition, especially being from Limerick. It's surreal to think it's been thirty years,” Meaney said.

Northern Ireland's 1985 World Champion Denis Taylor will join the Doherty and Hendry on Friday night and there will be an opportunity for locals to get up close and personal with the World Snooker Championship trophy.

For further information on the event, including ticket details, check out Ticketstop.ie or contact Limerick's Strand Hotel.

