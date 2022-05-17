Limerick player in Ireland U18 women's squad for FIBA European Championships

IRELAND U18 Women's head coach Tommy O'Mahony has named his 12 person squad for the upcoming FIBA European Championships which take place in Oberwart, Austria from August 3 to 15.

Eleven clubs from eight counties are represented in the selection, which is made on the back of a successful outing against Lakeland University last week.

WIT Waterford Wildcats have two players included, recently crowned Women's Super League Young Player of The Year, 18 year-old forward Sarah Hickey and 17-year-old point-guard Caitlin Gloeckner.

Elsewhere, NCAA Division Two commit Lucy Coogan of Kilkenny stars will make the trip, being joined by three players who starred in the U16 European Challengers event last Summer. The aforementioned Gloeckner, Lucy Devoy of Limerick Celtics and Rebecca Sexton of Carrigaline Basketball Club the other pair.

On the selection, head coach Tommy O'Mahony said: "Making the final 12 selection is never easy and a lot of players have stepped up and made vast improvements over the last few months. We are delighted with the squad of players selected but understand we have a lot of work to do over the next few months to reach the levels we aspire to."

Dublin, Monaghan, Cavan, Kilkenny, Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Donegal are all represented in the squad.

Ireland are in a group alongside Serbia, Romania, Austria and Denmark for the tournament.

Ireland U18 Women's Squad: Rachel Callery (Ulster University Tigers), Lucy Coogan (Kilkenny Stars), Lucy Devoy (Limerick Celtics), Amy Duggan (Cobh BC), Erica Egan (Malahide BC), Micaiah Fubara (DCU Mercy), Caitlin Gloeckner, Sarah Hickey (Waterford Wildcats), Maria Kealy (Letterkenny Blaze/LYIT Donegal), Niamh O'Leary (Liffey Celtics), Rebecca Sexton (Carrigaline), Niamh Tolan (East Cavan Eagles)