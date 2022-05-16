Search

16 May 2022

Treaty United host Longford at Markets Field tonight in crucial fixture

Treaty United host Longford at Markets Field tonight in crucial fixture

Treaty United's Joe Collins wins a header in Friday night's First Division fixture with Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

16 May 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United face the second of three home league fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when Longford Town visit the Markets Field tonight, 7.45pm.

Treaty go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Bray Wanderers at the Garryowen venue on Friday night with the home side's goals coming from Enda Curran and captain Jack Lynch.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side sit in fifth place in the First Division table, occupying the final promotion play-off position.

The Limerick-based side enjoy a two-point advantage over sixth-placed Wexford and have two games in hand on the Ferrycarrig Park side. 

Treaty trail tonight's opponents, fourth-placed Longford Town, by seven points in the table.

Treaty face their third successive home league fixture this Friday night when Cobh Ramblers visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

