Treaty United host Longford at Markets Field tonight in crucial fixture

Treaty United's Joe Collins wins a header in Friday night's First Division fixture with Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson
TREATY United face the second of three home league fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when Longford Town visit the Markets Field tonight, 7.45pm.
Treaty go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Bray Wanderers at the Garryowen venue on Friday night with the home side's goals coming from Enda Curran and captain Jack Lynch.
Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side sit in fifth place in the First Division table, occupying the final promotion play-off position.
The Limerick-based side enjoy a two-point advantage over sixth-placed Wexford and have two games in hand on the Ferrycarrig Park side.
Treaty trail tonight's opponents, fourth-placed Longford Town, by seven points in the table.
Treaty face their third successive home league fixture this Friday night when Cobh Ramblers visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.